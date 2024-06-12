<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Terraform Labs agreed to pay $4.47 billion in fines after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its algorithmic stablecoin that fell dramatically in 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC filed a "proposed final consent judgment" on Wednesday, asking Judge Jed Rakoff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to approve the plan.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The proposed consent judgment both addresses the magnitude of this fraud by imposing significant remedial, punitive, and deterrent remedies, including a multi-billion dollar judgment against Defendants, and provides for meaningful and speedy recovery for investor victims that collectively lost billions when Defendants’ scheme collapsed," the SEC said in a court <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.594150/gov.uscourts.nysd.594150.272.0.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"If approved, the proposed judgment will send an unmistakable deterrent message to not only those who engage in brazen misconduct, but also to all those who seek to evade the requirements of the federal securities laws by crafting new standards of behavior for crypto assets that fall under the purview of the federal securities laws."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Terraform and its co-founder Do Kwon "reached a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297689/terraform-labs-do-kwon-reach-a-settlement-in-principle-with-us-sec-according-to-court-entry"><span class="s2">settlement</span></a> in principle" with the SEC in late May after an oral argument had been canceled. Under the proposed judgment, Terraform would pay $3.58 billion in disgorgement, $420 million in a civil penalty and would block Kwon from becoming an officer or director of any public firm.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kwon would also have to pay about $204 million toward a "</span><span class="s1">Terraform bankruptcy estate for distribution to harmed investors," the SEC said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212695/sec-charges-terraform-and-do-kwon-post-terra-collapse"><span class="s4">charged</span></a> Terraform and Kwon in February 2023 over the algorithmic stablecoin Terra USD (UST), which collapsed a year earlier. The agency said the firm defrauded and misled investors. Just a few months ago, both sides were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291582/lawyers-for-terraform-and-do-kwon-say-fines-should-be-closer-to-1-million-not-the-secs-proposed-5-3-billion"><span class="s4">arguing</span></a> over fine amounts. Lawyers for Terraform and Kwon said fines should be closer to $1 million, while the SEC has proposed them to pay $5.3 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">A spokesperson for Terraform Labs declined to comment.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">In April, a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286557/terraform-co-founder-do-kwon-found-liable-for-fraud-reports"><span class="s4">jury</span></a> found that both Terraform and Kwon misled investors and were found liable for civil fraud. The main issues the jury had to delve into revolved around the SEC's claims that Kwon and Terraform violated federal securities laws by engaging in fraud connected to the buying and selling of Terraform securities. Judge Rakoff earlier granted summary judgment to the SEC in its claim that Terraform and Kwon offered and sold <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269579/new-york-judge-grants-sec-summary-judgement-over-claim-that-terraform-sold-unregistered-securities"><span class="s4">unregistered securities</span></a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>