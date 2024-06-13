<p>MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm and corporate bitcoin holder, is seeking to raise $500 million via a convertible senior note offering, with an option for an additional $75 million.</p>\r\n<p>Subject to market conditions and other factors, the notes, due 2032, will be issued in a private offering to qualified institutional investors, the company said in a <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/press/microstrategy-announces-proposed-private-offering-of-500m-of-convertible-senior-notes_06-13-2024">statement</a> on Thursday. They are unsecured, bear interest semi-annually and are convertible into cash, MicroStrategy class A common stock, or both.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy intends to use the funds raised from this offering “to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes.”</p>\r\n<p>The convertible notes provide flexibility for MicroStrategy to manage its debt while potentially benefiting from equity appreciation. MicroStrategy has continued to invest heavily in bitcoin since 2020, reflecting its strategy of using debt financing to expand its bitcoin holdings.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy previously proposed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280491/microstrategys-shares-surge-over-23-as-bitcoin-portfolio-exceeds-13-billion">$600 million</a> convertible note offering in March, following a surge in its share price, subsequently purchasing an additional <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283375/microstrategy-buys-more-bitcoin">9,245 BTC</a> that month for $623 million in cash. After two smaller<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291557/microstrategy-buys-122-btc-in-april-to-bring-total-holdings-to-214400-btc"> acquisitions</a> in March and April, the firm now holds 214,400 BTC for a total cost of $7.54 billion, or $35,180 per bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings are valued at $14.5 billion at current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">bitcoin prices</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy’s share price is currently down 1.5% in pre-market trading at $1,581, according to TradingView. However, the stock has gained more than 30% over the past month and 130% year-to-date.</p>\r\n<div>\r\n<dl id="attachment_299944">\r\n<dt>\r\n<div id="attachment_299944"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1237px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-299944" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-13-at-12.29.15.png" alt="MSTR/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1227" height="746" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">MSTR/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-MSTR/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n</dt>\r\n</dl>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2>MicroStrategy to redeem $650 million of 2025 convertible notes</h2>\r\n<p>In a separate statement on Thursday, MicroStrategy also <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/press/microstrategy-to-redeem-650m-of-2025-convertible-notes-and-settle-all-conversion-requests-in-shares_06-13-2024">announced</a> the redemption of $650 million worth of its 2025 convertible senior notes. The redemption will be completed on July 15 at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued interest.</p>\r\n<p>Holders of these notes can convert them into MicroStrategy shares at a rate of 2.5126 shares per $1,000 principal amount, reflecting a conversion price of $397.99 per share. MicroStrategy will settle these conversions entirely in shares of its class A common stock.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/87507/microstrategy-650-million-debt-bitcoin">issued</a> $650 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes due in 2025 in December 2020 as part of its strategy to acquire bitcoin and adopt the cryptocurrency as its primary reserve asset.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>