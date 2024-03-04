<p>MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm best known for its commitment to stockpiling bitcoin, saw its shares leap by more than 23% on Monday as the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency by market cap passed $67,000. Just after the market close, however, it announced it was going to seek $600 million in financing through convertible notes. </p>\r\n<p>At market close, MicroStrategy's shares traded at $1,334.01, according to Yahoo Finance, though it immediately tumbled by roughly $100 from that amount just a minute after the bell, <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/press/microstrategy-announces-proposed-private-offering-of-600-million-of-convertible-senior-notes_03-04-2024">when the company announced</a> it was going to propose a private offering of $600 million in convertible notes. Michael Saylor, the company's co-founder and executive chairman, also posted about it <a href="https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1764758591985058146?s=46">on X at 4:05 p.m.</a> </p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy's massive portfolio of bitcoin is currently worth more than $13 billion. As of 4:05 p.m. ET, bitcoin was up 7.5% in the past 24 hours and trading at a price of $67,624, according to<a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"> The Block Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy first began buying bitcoin in earnest in 2020. Since then, with a market cap north of $22 billion, the company's value has experienced a more than tenfold increase. Its total bitcoin holdings reached <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279100/microstrategy-bitcoin-michael-saylor" data-v-02bbd79b="">193,000</a> on Feb. 26, after it bought an additional 3,000, worth $155 million at the time. The previous month, the firm purchased <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276343/microstrategy-acquired-850-bitcoin-for-37-2-million-in-january" data-v-02bbd79b="">850 BTC</a> for $37.2 million. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-53">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="5a0fe1f2-1776-4115-b633-4dee174b1898">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>In 2022, Saylor transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy. The last time share prices reached this level was in 2000, the same year Saylor and two other executives <a href="https://www.sec.gov/litigation/litreleases/lr-16829">settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission</a> over allegations of overstating revenue and earnings figures for several years.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><em>Updated Mar. 4, 2024 at 22:17 UTC to reflect private offering announcement. </em></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>