<p>MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 3,000 BTC for about $155 million at an average price of $51,813 per Bitcoin between Feb. 15 and Feb. 25, according to a <a href="https://assets.contentstack.io/v3/assets/bltb564490bc5201f31/blt8f3d2a5e01c1c91b/65dc8d7fd781fe0e39e72c99/form-8-k-02-26-2024.pdf">filing</a> on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>The company now holds 193,000 BTC — worth approximately $9.9 billion — following the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276343/microstrategy-acquired-850-bitcoin-for-37-2-million-in-january">850 BTC</a> ($37.2 million) it bought last month. MicroStrategy's total holdings were bought at an average price of $31,544 per Bitcoin at a cost of around $6.1 billion, <a href="https://x.com/saylor/status/1762101030336999899?s=20">according to</a> the company's founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor.</p>\r\n<p>The purchases were made using the proceeds from the issuance and sale of MicroStrategy shares. MicroStrategy stated in the filing it had issued and sold an aggregate of 1,272,077 shares under a prior sales agreement for approximately $750 million. About $137.8 million of such gross proceeds were received from shares issued and sold since Jan. 1, it wrote.</p>\r\n<p>In November, MicroStrategy said it may raise up to $750 million through the sale of new Class A common stock shares. By the end of December, the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269329/microstrategy-picks-up-a-further-14620-bitcoin-for-615-million">had sold</a> 1 million shares for $610 million.</p>