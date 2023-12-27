MicroStrategy picks up a further 14,620 bitcoin for $615 million

MicroStrategy has purchased a further 14,620 bitcoin over the last month.
The company spent $615.7 million on its latest stash, according to a Form 8-K filing published to its website today, at an average price of $42,110 per bitcoin. The purchases were made between November 30 and December 26.
MicroStrategy now owns 189,150 bitcoin, which it purchased at an average price of $31,168. The company spent $5.89 billion on its holdings, which are currently worth $8.1 billion — up $2.2 billion on paper.
The price of bitcoin has risen over the last month, up from $37,400 to its current price of $42,880, according to The Block's Price Page.
As of December 26, MicroStrategy has also sold 1 million shares, netting it $610 million, as part of an earlier plan to raise $750 million.
