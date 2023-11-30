MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale

MicroStrategy, a software firm best known for its bitcoin holdings, has purchased more of the digital asset and may raise additional funds through the sale of new shares.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 29, it purchased an additional 16,130 bitcoin for $593.3 million, with an average price of $36,785 per token, the company said in a filing. Founder and Chairman Michael Saylor said in a post on X that the company now "hodls" 174,540 bitcoin that was acquired at an average price of $30,252 each.

The company said it may raise up to $750 million through the sale of new Class A common stock shares.

Bitcoin BTC -0.10% was mostly flat on Thursday, trading at $37,652 at 11:35 a.m. ET, according to The Block data. The world's largest digital asset by market capitalization is up 10% over the past month and 122.8% over the past year.