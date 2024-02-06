MicroStrategy acquired 850 bitcoin for $37.2 million in January

MicroStrategy bought another 850 bitcoin for $37.2 million in January, according to a post by Michael Saylor, the company's founder and chairman.

The company now holds a total of 190,000 bitcoin, he also said in his message posted to the social media platform X. Saylor also announced MicroStrategy would be discussing its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

The price of the most popular cryptocurrency by market capitalization seesawed throughout January amid the launch of several spot bitcoin ETFs. At one point bitcoin's price nearly hit $49,000, according to The Block's Price Page. As of 4:28 p.m. ET on Tuesday, bitcoin was trading at $43,156.

In November, MicroStrategy said it may raise up to $750 million through the sale of new Class A common stock shares. By the end of December, the company had sold 1 million shares for $610 million.