<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notcoin (NOT) rose over 15% on Friday, breaching above $0.20 and appearing to buck the downtrend it's been in since reaching its all-time high of $0.028 on June 2.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NOT is the token on the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/298587/what-is-the-open-network-a-beginners-guide-to-ton"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TON blockchain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that was airdropped to users of the popular Telegram-based "tap to earn" game. The game proved immensely popular, to the point that </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram CEO Pavel Durov </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295099/telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-notcoin-ton-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote about it</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and praised its level of engagement.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NOT's big move to the upside comes as TON itself broke through its previous all-time high and briefly struck above $8.00 for the first time since the coin's launch.</span></p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-300272" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/NOTUSD_2024-06-14_13-49-10-800x397.png" alt="" width="800" height="397" /></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both price increases occurred amid the growing popularity of various other Telegram-based "x to earn" games, such as </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/299975/what-is-telegram-game-hamster-kombat-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hamster Kombat</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and Yescoin. Many of these games have claimed to have tens of millions of participants around the world, though it's unclear to what extent bots have driven up the numbers.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The popularity of the games and the ease with which one can sign up, get a wallet, and participate in them are undoubtedly bolstering TON blockchain activity and statistics. Some </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/community/articles/666bea572cb6485ad93149f7/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the number of daily active wallets on the TON blockchain has surpassed Ethereum's. These statistics, however, do not include Layer 2s, and wallet numbers are not necessarily indicative of the number of unique users.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite that, the number of daily active wallets currently sits at over 547,000, according to </span><a href="https://www.tonstat.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tonstat</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and is on a clear upward trajectory. </span></p>