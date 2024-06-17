<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Open Network, or </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/298587/what-is-the-open-network-a-beginners-guide-to-ton"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TON blockchain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, soared to $609.78 million in total value locked on Monday, according to DefiLlama </span><a href="https://defillama.com/chain/TON"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. This comes just </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296794/ton-blockchains-total-value-locked-surpasses-300-million"><span style="font-weight: 400;">three weeks after</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the network’s TVL recorded $300 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many of the top 10 protocols on TON, as detailed by DefiLlama, made significant growth in TVL over the past seven days. The TVL on DeDust, a TON-based decentralized exchange liquidity pool, surged by 53% in the past week, reaching nearly $300 million. Smaller protocols such as bemo, Stakee and EVAA have also seen double-digit growth during the same period, the data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">TON blockchain has been gaining prominence as Telegram's preferred solution for Web3 integration. Telegram, one of the world's most-used messaging systems, reportedly boasts over 900 million users. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This massive potential user base, about 100 times larger than the current on-chain user base of all other blockchains combined, provides a strong foundation for a thriving ecosystem,” Rachael Lucas, crypto analyst at Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets, told The Block. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>TON adoption</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram's integration with the TON blockchain has led to the popularity of a series of play-to-earn mini-games, which can be played on the messaging app. Simplistic and token-rewarding games such as </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300191/what-is-telegram-game-notcoin-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Notcoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300259/what-is-telegram-game-yescoin-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yescoin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/299975/what-is-telegram-game-hamster-kombat-and-how-do-you-play-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hamster Kombat</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> appear to have further boosted the network’s popularity. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, the messaging app introduced a digital mini-app payment system named </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298954/telegram-launches-digital-mini-app-payment-system-telegram-stars"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram Stars</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which offers app developers lower promotion fees compared to traditional platforms like Apple and Google app stores.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest developments from TON also contributed to the bullish sentiment. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292150/pantera-capital-ton-the-open-network"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pantera Capital</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a crypto venture capital with more than $5 billion in assets under management, announced its investment in TON last month, citing its linkage with Telegram. In April, USDT stablecoin issuer Tether announced its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289798/tether-ton-blockchain-usdt-and-gold-xaut"><span style="font-weight: 400;">collaboration with TON</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> blockchain.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the increased popularity of the network has made it a target of cybercriminals. Cybersecurity firm </span><a href="https://www.kaspersky.com/blog/toncoin-cryptocurrency-scam/51042/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kaspersky</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> specifically stated that scammers have utilized the messaging app and Toncoin, TON’s native cryptocurrency, to build a pyramid scheme targeting crypto users.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of Toncoin inched up 0.23% in the past 24 hours to $7.83 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248363/toncoin-ton-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Toncoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>