<p>Business intelligence firm and corporate bitcoin holder MicroStrategy acquired an additional 11,931 BTC for approximately $786 million at an average price of $65,883 per bitcoin between April 27 and June 19, according to a <a href="https://assets.contentstack.io/v3/assets/bltb564490bc5201f31/bltd5d2fcccafae0e7b/66741af68a9fe87026c7413c/form-8-k_6-20-2024-filing-2.pdf">filing</a> on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>The company now holds 226,331 BTC, worth roughly $14.9 billion. MicroStrategy’s total holdings were bought at an average price of $36,798 per bitcoin, or around $8.33 billion, inclusive of fees and expenses, <a href="https://x.com/saylor/status/1803763490928119950">according to</a> the company's founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy’s latest bitcoin purchase follows its acquisition of 9,245 BTC for $623 million in March, followed by two smaller <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291557/microstrategy-buys-122-btc-in-april-to-bring-total-holdings-to-214400-btc">purchases</a>, which took the firm’s holdings over <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283375/microstrategy-buys-more-bitcoin">1%</a> of the total 21 million bitcoin supply for the first time. </p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy’s share price was up 2.4% in pre-market trading Thursday morning at $1,505, according to TradingView. The stock is down 2% over the past month but has gained 112% year-to-date. </p>\r\n<p>As of Tuesday's close, its market capitalization was $26.06 billion, and its enterprise value was $29.6 billion, according to data from <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MSTR/key-statistics/">Yahoo Finance</a>. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_301059"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1249px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-301059" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-20-at-13.47.32.png" alt="MSTR/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1239" height="565" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">MSTR/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-MSTR/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading for $66,009, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">bitcoin price page</a>, up 1.4% over the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<h2>MicroStrategy completes $800 million convertible note offering</h2>\r\n<p>The latest acquisition follows the firm’s <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/press/microstrategy-completes-800-million-offering-of-225-convertible-senior-notes-due-2032_06-20-2024">completion</a> of a private offering of convertible senior notes, which included a 2.25% coupon and an approximately 35% conversion premium over the U.S. composite volume weighted average price of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock, according to the filing.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy originally <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299943/microstrategy-proposes-500-million-convertible-note-offering-to-acquire-more-bitcoin">proposed</a> a $500 million offering on June 13, which was later <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300179/microstrategy-convertible-note-offering-pricing">upsized</a> to $800 million amid a positive reception in the marketplace, the firm said. Net proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $786 million, used to fund the bitcoin acquisitions alongside excess cash.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>