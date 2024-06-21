<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. saw their fifth consecutive day of net outflows, with $139.88 million moving out from the funds on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s GBTC led the pack yesterday with a daily net outflow of $53 million, closely followed by Fidelity’s FBTC, which posted outflows of $51 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Bitwise’s BITB reported $32 million in net outflows, while VanEck’s ETF logged net outflows of $4 million. The fund from Invesco and Galaxy Digital saw $2 million in net outflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The only net inflows came from BlackRock’s IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF in terms of net asset value. IBIT saw $1 million in net inflows and recorded $565 million in daily trade volume on Thursday. Other funds from Ark Invest, Valkyrie, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree and Hashdex recorded zero flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total trading volume for the ETFs amounted to $1.16 billion on Thursday, down from Tuesday’s $1.7 billion. Since their inception in January, the 11 spot bitcoin funds have accumulated a total net inflow of $14.67 billion as of Thursday. The market was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin fell 1% in the past 24 hours to $64,471 at the time of writing, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In related ETF news, Australia’s largest stock exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300943/australias-largest-stock-exchange-lists-its-first-spot-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ASX listed its first spot bitcoin ETF</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Thursday. The VanEck Bitcoin ETF operates as a feeder fund that provides bitcoin exposure by investing in the U.S.-listed VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL). Despite having had spot crypto ETFs since 2022, the addition of the bitcoin fund to ASX seemingly reflects efforts to match the crypto ETF momentum in the U.S. and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291599/hong-kong-officially-debuts-asias-first-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, U.S. ETF issuers are working towards the launch of the country's first batch of spot ether funds. According to two sources, issuers received comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission last week regarding the S-1 forms for ether ETFs. They are now working to re-submit the amended forms by Friday, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300737/ethereum-etf-issuers-working-to-address-reasonable-comments-from-sec-by-friday-sources"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this week.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>