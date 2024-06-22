<p>U.S. lawmakers in recent weeks have called attention to the Nigerian government's treatment of <span class="s1" data-v-f87c67ca="">detained Binance executive Tigran </span><span class="s2" data-v-f87c67ca="">Gambaryan, who's been held by the African country since February on charges of money laundering and tax evasion. </span></p>\r\n<p>Though the tax evasion charges <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300202/binance-relieved-nigeria-drops-tax-charges-against-executives">were dropped</a> earlier this month to the "relief" of Binance, Gambaryan remains in detention awaiting trial on separate money laundering charges. Recently, two U.S. members of Congress <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301307/us-lawmakers-visit-binance-exec-tigran-gambaryan-in-nigerian-prison-call-for-release">visited Gambaryan in detention</a> and claimed the executive, who is head of financial crime compliance at Binance, is suffering from malaria and pneumonia following poor health conditions and lack of access to adequate healthcare. </p>\r\n<p>The Nigerian government, through a statement posted to the X account of its Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called the allegations of poor healthcare "false," asserting that Gambaryan "...has access to quality medical care whenever required" along with consular services from his home government of the United States. </p>\r\n<p>"The Federal Government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the <a href="https://x.com/HMMohammedIdris/status/1804198321206202722">statement</a> reads. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299014/former-us-prosecutors-urge-state-secretary-to-rescue-detained-binance-exec">Several United States officials</a>, including members of Congress, former federal prosecutors, and former federal agents (like Gambaryan himself) have urged members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Biden himself, to intervene in the case. A letter from federal agents asserted that Gambaryan has been kept in "deplorable conditions" since his detention in February. </p>\r\n<p>However, the Nigerian government has made no indication that the political pressure will affect the proceedings in any way. "It is worth reiterating that his detention is a court-ordered one, and only the court can alter the terms or direct his release," Idris's statement reads. </p>\r\n<p>Gambaryan's money laundering trial has been adjourned to July 1, according to <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/us-lawmakers-urge-embassy-nigeria-seek-humanitarian-release-binance-executive-2024-06-21/">Reuters</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>