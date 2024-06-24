<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japanese investment firm Metaplanet Inc. saw its stock price jump over 12% on Monday morning after announcing that its board of directors has agreed to purchase bitcoin worth 1 billion yen ($6.26 million) using the capital raised through an upcoming round of bond issuance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/be5f5cac/3cbe/445b/9890/15ba01b5994d/140120240620533309.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> released Monday, the Tokyo-listed company said that it plans to purchase additional bitcoin by issuing the second series of ordinary bonds with guarantees.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bonds, totaling 1 billion, are set to come with an annual interest rate of 0.5%, and will mature on June 25, 2025, according to a separate </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/f32937b7/0b20/4e90/b619/4f9352c1bbbf/140120240620533311.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The payment date for the bonds is June 26, 2024. “The funds raised will be used to purchase Bitcoin,” the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet’s stock surged about 12.2% in the morning session, according to Google Finance.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet’s latest move to issue bonds for bitcoin purchase comes after the company </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299445/japans-metaplanet-stocks-up-btc-purchase"><span style="font-weight: 400;">purchased</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> an additional 250 million yen worth of bitcoin earlier this month. The firm </span><a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/7a1b93bb/ab2b/4713/abe9/e2ce84dbdd8a/140120240610525851.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on June 11 that it held about 141.07 BTC. Data from Bitcointreasuries.net </span><a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/entities/176"><span style="font-weight: 400;">showed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that Metaplanet previously purchased bitcoin on April 23, May 10 and June 11.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May, the company announced that it started to adopt bitcoin as its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293963/japan-metaplanet-bitcoin-reserve-asset"><span style="font-weight: 400;">strategic treasury reserve asset</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. “The move is a direct response to sustained economic pressures in Japan, notably high government debt levels, prolonged periods of negative real interest rates, and the consequently weak yen,” the company said at the time.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>