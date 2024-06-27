<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket said the resolution for the betting market on the DJT token from its oracle service UMA was “wrong” and that Polymarket is working on a “near-term solution” to be announced today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polymarket taps UMA, an optimistic oracle, to resolve wagers. Earlier UMA had determined “No” on a </span><a href="https://polymarket.com/event/was-barron-involved-in-djt?tid=1719259026070"><span style="font-weight: 400;">market</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> betting on whether Barron Trump, son of Donald Trump, was involved in DJT. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This market will resolve to ‘Yes’ if a preponderance of evidence suggests that Barron Trump was involved in the creation of the Solana token $DJT. Otherwise this market will solve to ‘No,’” the Polymarket rules stated.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polymarket, however, took issue with UMA's determination. “We firmly believe that UMA got this resolution wrong,” Polymarket wrote in a <a href="https://x.com/Polymarket/status/1805998648788173006">post</a> on X. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It’s critical to uphold the integrity of the marketplace and pricing. Standby.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bettors had placed over $1 million on the market, according to the Polymarket page. UMA’ s optimistic oracle operates to record verifiable truth or data for smart contracts. It’s used for dispute resolution with decisions voted upon by token holders.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The saga surrounding the DJT token continues to unfold since the Solana-based memecoin </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300707/solana-based-djt-memecoin-continues-surge-amid-unsubstantiated-report-that-its-tied-to-trump"><span style="font-weight: 400;">went viral</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week. While the Donald Trump campaign has yet to respond to questions about whether he was involved in the project, controversial entrepreneur Martin Shkreli </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300799/martin-shkreli-claims-he-created-trump-themed-djt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">claimed to have co-created DJT</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, according to blockchain sleuth ZachXBT.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blockchain analytics platform Arkham even </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300994/arkham-bounty-zachxbt-djt-token"><span style="font-weight: 400;">awarded a $150,000 bounty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to ZachXBT, who first revealed that Shkreli was behind the DJT token.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The DJT price plunged 17.5% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/solana/pools/3B5vXBEYAmV8y13pgvzSi7eLDFS5tRd4pZZZPNuA4Ao2?utm_source=coingecko&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=searchresults"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from GeckoTerminal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to Polymarket, UMA and the Trump campaign for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>