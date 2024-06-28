Kraken founder Jesse Powell donates $1 million to Donald Trump

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jesse Powell, founder of Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, announced on X today that he has donated $1 million to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I am excited to join other leaders from our community to unite behind the only pro-crypto major party candidate in the 2024 Presidential election so the United States can continue to remain a leader in blockchain technology,” Powell </span><a href="https://x.com/jespow/status/1806569144294556146"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the X post. The post detailed that the $1 million donation consists mostly of ether.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The former Kraken leader stated that the Biden administration has allowed a “campaign of unchecked regulation by enforcement” that is weakening the U.S. competitiveness against other major economies in regulating crypto assets. Powell cited names such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler as adversaries of the crypto industry.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Powell </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/171847/krakens-jesse-powell-stepping-down-as-ceo-of-crypto-exchange"><span style="font-weight: 400;">stepped down</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> as CEO in 2022 and continues to serve as chairman of the board. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Trump vs. Biden</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump has recently expressed strong support for the blockchain and crypto industry. Trump started to accept campaign donations in various cryptocurrencies last month, and made several speeches embracing digital assets and bitcoin mining. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This earned the presumptive Republican candidate for the upcoming 2024 election support from prominent figures in the crypto field, such as Gemini founders </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301165/trump-scores-bitcoin-donations-worth-2-million-from-winklevoss-twins"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Wood said last week at a conference that she plans to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301370/ark-invest-ceo-cathie-wood-will-vote-for-trump"><span style="font-weight: 400;">vote for Trump</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, considering the future of the U.S. economy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, U.S. President Joe Biden has not provided a clear stance on cryptocurrencies since Trump’s public support for the sector. However, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024">The Block reported</a> last month that the Biden campaign was in talks with local crypto industry members for guidance on policy, and earlier this month that the Biden campaign was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299851/biden-campaign-in-talks-to-accept-crypto-donations-through-coinbase-commerce-sources">looking to accept crypto donations</a> via Coinbase Commerce.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Thursday night, Biden and Trump had their first presidential debate since 2020, hosted by CNN. While the topic of blockchain and cryptocurrency did not come up during the debate, it triggered an increase in </span><a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/jun/27/presidential-debate-trump-biden-updates"><span style="font-weight: 400;">calls for Biden to step down</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from running for reelection in 2024, The Guardian reported. Users on prediction market platform </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polymarket <a href="https://polymarket.com/event/presidential-election-winner-2024?tid=1719557754920">bet 62%</a></span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that Trump will win in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 