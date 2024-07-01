Chinese fintech giant Ant Group expands blockchain units’ registered capital

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ant Digital Technologies, the blockchain arm of Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group, has expanded the registered capital for two subsidiaries, as the Chinese conglomerate continues its blockchain drive.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fintech giant has confirmed with The Block that Ant Blockchain Technology (Shanghai) Co. has recently amended its business registration with Chinese authorities, expanding its registered capital to 1.5 billion yuan ($206.4 million) from 100 million yuan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in December 2018, the blockchain unit is registered to operate in businesses including software development, hardware retail and information technology services.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ant Chain (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co. — another subsidiary of Ant Digital Technologies — also previously increased its registered capital to 2.1 billion yuan ($288.9 million) from 100 million yuan, the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Due to the needs of business development, the board of directors of Ant Digital Technologies has approved an increase in the registered capital of Ant Blockchain Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd,” an Ant Digital Technologies spokesperson said in an emailed response.</span></p>\r\n<p>While China banned all cryptocurrency transactions on the mainland in September 2021, the country remains open to homegrown blockchain technology and digital economies — with Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent focusing on developing their own consortium blockchains.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ant Group, for example, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/72715/chinese-fintech-giant-ant-group-launches-new-blockchain-brand-antchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched its blockchain brand Ant Chain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in July 2020. In September 2023, Ant Digital Technologies launched its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249882/chinese-fintech-giant-ant-group-launches-overseas-blockchain-brand-zan"><span style="font-weight: 400;">overseas blockchain brand ZAN</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ant Digital Technologies is also part of the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292834/hong-kong-forms-industry-community-to-develop-wholesale-cbdc-tokenization"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blockchain industry community</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that Hong Kong formed in May to develop wholesale central bank digital currency and tokenization.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>Update: Added comment from Ant Digital Technologies</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>