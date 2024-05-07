<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong has formed a working group to “develop standards” for its tokenization market, especially for the use of wholesale <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251860/what-is-a-cbdc-a-beginners-guide-to-central-bank-digital-currencies">central bank digital currency (CBDC)</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the region’s de facto central bank, </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2024/05/20240507-4/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Tuesday that it has established the “Project Ensemble Architecture Community,” aiming to support interoperability among wholesale CBDC, tokenized money and tokenized assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It will make recommendations on specific topics, initially focusing on setting up a mechanism to support seamless interbank settlement of tokenized deposit through wCBDC for tokenized asset transactions,” the HKMA said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The working group also plans to facilitate the design and implementation of </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2024/03/20240307-5/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Project Ensemble</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a new wCBDC project the HKMA launched in March.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Participants of the “Architecture Community” include the HKMA, the Securities and Futures Commission, the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre, the CBDC Expert Group and seven members from the private sector — namely Bank of China (Hong Kong), Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Hong Kong, HashKey Group, Ant Digital Technologies and Microsoft Hong Kong.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The HKMA is testing its CBDC and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282439/hong-kong-launches-new-round-of-e-hkd-pilot-to-study-cbdc-programmability-tokenization"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the second phase of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/284643/what-is-hong-kong-e-hkd">e-HKD</a> pilot in March. The second-phase pilot is expected to last until mid-2025.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Hong Kong authorities started to research CBDCs in 2017. They began placing greater emphasis on studying a potential e-HKD in 2021 at both wholesale and retail levels, according to the HKMA’s website.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>