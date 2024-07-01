<p>July's positive seasonality could be significant for cryptocurrency investors, as both bitcoin and ether historically perform better during this month, analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>"Looking at seasonality, bitcoin has a median return of 9.6% in July and tends to bounce back strongly especially after a negative June, where it fell -9.85%, with many signs point to a bullish July," QCP Capital analysts said in a report on Monday. The report added that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302469/bitcoin-put-call-ratio-turns-pessimistic-ahead-of-fridays-quarterly-expiry">bitcoin options</a> were positioning for an upside move last Friday into June's month-end expiry.</p>\r\n<h2>July has been historically a stronger month for bitcoin</h2>\r\n<p>Coinbase analysts David Duong and David Han also noted the same historical seasonal trend. "Positive seasonality in July and improved liquidity could support the market," the analysts <a href="https://www.coinbase.com/en-gb/institutional/research-insights/research/weekly-market-commentary/weekly-2024-06-28?utm_campaign=campaign_10272849&amp;utm_medium=email&amp;utm_source=Iterable">said</a> in Friday's Coinbase weekly report.</p>\r\n<p>According to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302247/coinbase-decides-not-to-support-asi-token-migration-amid-ai-protocol-merger">Coinbase</a> analysts, positive seasonality could be relevant in July, as both bitcoin and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301001/ethereum-options-optimism">ether</a> historically seem to do better during this month than others, particularly after sell-offs in June. "The current market setup looks supportive, as a lot of excess length has been cleaned out following the Mt. Gox announcement. Moreover, liquidity could improve after daily average volumes for bitcoin and ether (spot and futures) across global exchanges declined by 16.7% between May and June from $90 billion to $75 billion," the analysts added. </p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin started July by surging from the $60,000 region to a high of $63,500 on Monday, after last week's brief fall into the $59,000 region. The rally followed a recovery in spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows, which reached $73 million in net inflows on Friday, the highest daily inflow in two weeks.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>