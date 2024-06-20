<p>Ethereum spot prices have rebounded in early-day trading, with implied volatility increasing significantly for near-term ether options contracts, analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>"Ethereum spot prices have sharply rebounded from a morning low of $3,400, with implied volatility notably rising to 65% in the front end," QCP Capital analysts said.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">This observation aligns with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/eth-atm-implied-volatility" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, which indicates that the current levels of implied volatility for seven-day at-the-money <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299225/spot-ethereum-etfs-could-capture-up-to-20-of-bitcoin-etf-flows-analyst-predicts">ether</a> options has increased above 62% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum ATM options implied volatility across all ranges has remained elevated since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299418/spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-still-waiting-on-sec-for-first-round-of-s-1-comments-sources">approved</a> spot ether exchange-traded funds on Thursday, May 23.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/eth-atm-implied-volatility/embed" title="ETH ATM Implied Volatility" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The analysts added that this strong bullish sentiment is supported by two developments. The first is that the SEC is closing its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300786/u-s-sec-closes-investigation-in-ethereum-2-0-consensys">investigation</a> into Ethereum 2.0, ruling out any charges alleging that sales of ether are securities transactions. The second is that prospective issuers of spot ether ETFs are reportedly responding to SEC comments and aim to hand them back this week.</p>\r\n<h2>Ethereum could surge close to an all-time high</h2>\r\n<p>QCP Capital analysts added that the options market has reflected this optimism.</p>\r\n<p>"The desk is observing heavy buying activity of top-side calls across various tenors, and despite uncertainty around the reception of the spot ether ETF, capturing 10-20% of spot bitcoin ETF flows, could propel ether above $4,000, nearing its peak of $4,800," they added.</p>\r\n<p>Ether's price increased by over 1.5% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $3,587 at 4:44 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s Price Page</a>. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, decreased by 1.17% to 132.75 in the same period.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>