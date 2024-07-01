<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As Bitfarms </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301544/riot-nominates-three-independent-directors-to-bitfarms-board-in-latest-takeover-salvo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tries to hold off</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a hostile takeover from Riot Platforms, the company’s mining operations continue to restore following </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/trackers/bitcoin-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">April’s Bitcoin halving</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitfarms mined 189 bitcoin last month, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298242/bitfarms-mining-revenue-drops-45-to-7-million-in-first-full-month-after-bitcoin-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">up from 156 bitcoin in May</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Of that 189 BTC earned, it sold 134 for $8.8 million. The company now holds 905 bitcoins in its treasury, up from 850 last month and worth $55.2 million based on a BTC price of $61,000 on June 30, 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We continue to make progress on our fleet upgrades and new facility constructions, having installed over 39,000 new miners and deracked over 39,000 old miners so far this year,” said Chief Mining Officer Ben Gagnon. “Upgrades at all of our Quebec facilities are now complete and have significantly expanded our hashrate and improved our energy efficiency and gross mining margins across our portfolio.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gagnon noted the company ended the month with 11.4 EH/s installed and 10.4 EH/s operational, which is up 96% year over year and 39% month over month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 189 bitcoin earned represented 21% month-over-month growth but is down 51% from the same time last year due to April's halving event, which occurs every four years. This process reduces the reward given to miners for verifying transactions on the Bitcoin network.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245717/how-is-bitcoin-scarce"><span style="font-weight: 400;">halving mechanism</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> was integrated into Bitcoin's protocol to control the supply of bitcoin. This reduction in the number of bitcoin created is expected to continue until the total number of bitcoin in circulation reaches its maximum limit of 21 million. The halving occurs after every 210,000 blocks are mined, which takes roughly four years.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitfarms’ stock was trading higher by 4.7% at $2.69 per share at publication time. The world's largest cryptocurrency was up 2.4% to $63,434, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's bitcoin price data</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>