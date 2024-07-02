<p>A Texas judge has implemented the schedule for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against blockchain software firm Consensys.</p>\r\n<p>Legal proceedings are slated to occur between July 29 and November 26, suggesting that a decision for the SEC's case against Consensys could come by the end of the year or early 2025.</p>\r\n<p>"Judge O'Connor granted our request that he consider the merits of our case on an expedited basis: whether the SEC has Congressional authority to regulate MetaMask as a securities broker and issuer," Consensys lawyer Bill Hughes <a href="https://x.com/BillHughesDC/status/1808141882762891747">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "Those questions would be considered alongside any arguments the SEC would make that we don't get to bring a case against them."</p>\r\n<h2>SEC sues Consensys</h2>\r\n<p>Last month, the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302613/sec-sues-consensys-over-metamask-swaps-and-staking-services">alleged</a> that Consensys violated securities regulations through its MetaMask Staking and MetaMask <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247274/metamask-swaps-integrates-hashflow-to-optimize-dex-trades">Swaps</a> services. The former permits the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/271529/how-does-staking-work-and-where-does-the-yield-come-from">staking</a> of ETH and MATIC and the latter lets users exchange different cryptocurrencies.</p>\r\n<p>"The SEC’s complaint alleges that Consensys engages in the unregistered offer and sale of securities by participating in the distribution of the staking programs and operates as an unregistered broker with respect to these transactions," the SEC wrote in a June 28 <a href="https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2024-79">release</a>. By doing so, the agency continues, Consensys entered the U.S. securities market without providing investors federal securities law protection.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>