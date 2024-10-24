Hack VC leads $3.4 million seed round for web3 health accountability app Moonwalk Fitness

The web3 fitness accountability app Moonwalk Fitness raised $3.4 million in fresh seed funding.

Hack VC led the round, with additional support from Reciprocal Ventures, Binance Labs, CMS, Flowdesk and others, Moonwalk announced on Thursday.

The blockchain-based app is one of a few health-focused web3 products, like smart ring creator CUDIS, gaining interest following the rise of the "move-to-earn" trend during the last bull market.

Moonwalk puts a user's cryptocurrency at stake for succeeding or failing fitness goals. To participate, a user joins a group, called a "crew," which has certain daily fitness goals set by the crew captain. The user then deposits USDC, SOL or BONK. If the user achieves the goals, they retrieve their deposit and can even receive additional tokens. If the user fails, a portion of their deposited crypto gets distributed among successful players.

"By combining fitness with financial incentives, Moonwalk Fitness is not only promoting healthier lifestyles but also demonstrating how blockchain can offer real-world utility in an intuitive and accessible way," said Binance Labs Investment Director Max Coniglio in a statement.

The Block reached out to Moonwalk Fitness for comment.