Anatoly Yakovenko explains how Bonk contributed to the Solana phone's sellout success

Episode 11 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko.
Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].
In this episode of The Scoop, Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana, explains how a Bonk airdrop caused the Solana Saga mobile phone to sell out and discusses the importance of community and meme culture for bootstrapping crypto networks.
OUTLINE
00:00 Disrupting App Store Duopoly
06:10 Bonk Saga Airdrop
09:19 Memes & Community
14:51 Solana Saga
22:29 Saga Developer Experience
24:19 Solana Ecosystem Entrepreneurs
28:48 Solana's Roadmap
34:31 Real Wold Adoption
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the