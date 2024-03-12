Anatoly Yakovenko explains how Bonk contributed to the Solana phone's sellout success

Episode 11 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko.

In this episode of The Scoop, Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana, explains how a Bonk airdrop caused the Solana Saga mobile phone to sell out and discusses the importance of community and meme culture for bootstrapping crypto networks.

OUTLINE

00:00 Disrupting App Store Duopoly

06:10 Bonk Saga Airdrop

09:19 Memes & Community

14:51 Solana Saga

22:29 Saga Developer Experience

24:19 Solana Ecosystem Entrepreneurs

28:48 Solana's Roadmap

34:31 Real Wold Adoption