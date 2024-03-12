Anatoly Yakovenko explains how Bonk contributed to the Solana phone's sellout success

Layer 1s • March 12, 2024, 2:09PM EDT
Quick Take

  • Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko discusses the importance of memes and community in crypto.

Episode 11 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko.

In this episode of The Scoop, Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana, explains how a Bonk airdrop caused the Solana Saga mobile phone to sell out and discusses the importance of community and meme culture for bootstrapping crypto networks.

OUTLINE
00:00 Disrupting App Store Duopoly
06:10 Bonk Saga Airdrop
09:19 Memes & Community
14:51 Solana Saga
22:29 Saga Developer Experience
24:19 Solana Ecosystem Entrepreneurs
28:48 Solana's Roadmap
34:31 Real Wold Adoption


