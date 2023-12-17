Solana Saga phone sells for $5,000 on eBay as BONK hype continues

Solana SOL -0.93% Saga phones, which initially put up disappointing sales numbers, are currently reselling on platforms such as eBay for over $2,000, completed listings show.

Some phones have sold for even more; yesterday, two phones reportedly sold for $5,000, while another phone sold today for $3,361. Those sellers had the device in hand, while many other sellers appear to be waiting on the phone to ship.

The phones sold out rapidly in recent days as traders spotted an arbitrage: the phone came with 30 million BONK +11.12% tokens, a Solana-based meme coin. As BONK's price rapidly rose, that airdrop became worth more than the phone itself, leading to the phone's skyrocketing demand.

The Saga phone comes with a number of other benefits, including a free month of access to Helium HNT -2.27% Mobile and a free toy, while apps on Saga's dApp Store will be able to reward Saga holders with other special benefits and rewards.