<p>The crypto data tracking platform Arkham has added a new tag for X users with over 100,000 <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">followers, the firm <a href="https://x.com/arkham/status/1898375090103795954">wrote</a> on the social media platform X Saturday morning. The tag allows users to track the wallets of those labeled "key opinion leaders" in the crypto space</span>. </p>\r\n<p>Arkham users can now more easily track the digital asset transactions of crypto entrepreneur <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343635/sec-and-justin-sun-look-to-explore-a-potential-resolution">Justin Sun</a>, Ethereum co-founder <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/322140/vitalik-buterin-calls-staking-centralization-one-of-the-biggest-risks-to-ethereum-in-scourge-outline">Vitalik Buterin</a>, BitMEX co-founder <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333361/arthur-hayes-degen-mode-crypto-peak">Arthur Hayes</a>, United States President Donald J. Trump and other high-profile figures in the cryptocurrency industry. The platform <a href="https://intel.arkm.com/tags/kol">compiled</a> over 950 addresses from over 1,000 entities as of Mar. 8. </p>\r\n<p>Arkham already identifies wallet transactions from key figures, signalling potentially market-moving behavior or other noteworthy trends. For instance, in early January, Arkham tracked Buterin's liquidation of around <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333229/ethereum-co-founder-vitalik-buterin-is-liquidating-millions-of-dollars-worth-of-memecoins-to-fund-his-kanro-charity">$2.5 million</a> worth of memecoins (converted into USDC and ETH) sent to his public wallet to fund his biotech charity Kanro. In May 2024, it identified a Trump-linked digital wallet as having over <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296847/crypto-wallet-linked-to-donald-trump-hits-10-million-in-value-arkham">$10 million</a> in value, largely deriving its value from MAGA and ETH tokens. </p>\r\n<p>Arkham's token, ARKM, traded at $0.56 as of 12:54 p.m. ET (17:54 UTC) on Mar. 8, falling 2.49% in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/257056/arkham-arkm-usd">The Block's Price Page</a> for ARKM. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>