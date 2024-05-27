<p>A crypto wallet linked to former President and leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds around $10 million worth of assets. </p>\r\n<p>The wallet holds $7.12 million worth of MAGA tokens, known by its ticker TRUMP, <a href="https://x.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1795085557715861918">according</a> to blockchain data tracker Arkham Intelligence. The MAGA tokens were originally puchased with wrapped ether on Uniswap, Arkham noted.</p>\r\n<p>The wallet also holds 463.441 ETH ($1.84 million) and 1 million tokens of MAGA VP (MVP) valued at around $509,000.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier today, the wallet's holdings surpassed $10 million and are currently valued at $9.95 million.</p>\r\n<p>Arkham noted on X that much of the wallet's value comes from appreciating assets, especially MAGA. The token is trading at $12.43 after experiencing an 8.3% increase in the past day, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/296878/maga-trump-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>. MVP is worth around $0.48 a token, having dropped 12.7% within the last day, CoinMarketCap price data <a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/maga/">shows</a>.</p>\r\n<p>With the wallet's performance, Trump remains the top celebrities in terms of cryptocurrency holdings, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294059/trump-leads-x-celebrities-in-terms-of-crypto-holdings-arkham">surpassing</a> others such as Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon.</p>\r\n<h2>The Trump crypto wallet</h2>\r\n<p>Arkham <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269390/donald-trump-linked-crypto-portfolio-has-sold-off-ether-worth-2-4-million-arkham-intelligence-says">connected</a> the wallet address to the former president using information from his financial statements <a href="https://x.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1691875444809781337">filed</a> in August 2023.</p>\r\n<p>At the time the connection was made, Trump held nearly $5 million in ETH and had earned $4.9 million in royalties from the Trump Digital Trading Card <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226941/donald-trump-digital-trading-cards-collection-nft">NFT collection</a>, bringing him to a "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245428/trump-hurdles-toward-crypto-whale-status-with-ethereum-wallet-worth-millions">crypto whale</a>" status. The wallet sold off <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269390/donald-trump-linked-crypto-portfolio-has-sold-off-ether-worth-2-4-million-arkham-intelligence-says">$2.4 million</a> worth of ETH in December 2023, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>At the 2024 Libertarian National Convention on May 25, Trump brought up <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296779/donald-trump-pledges-to-free-ross-ulbricht-stop-cbdcs-and-support-self-custody-in-speech-to-libertarian-convention">supporting</a> self-custody rights, banning central bank digital currencies and even freeing the incarcerated Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht — for which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296867/silk-road-founder-ross-ulbricht-hopeful-for-second-chance-after-trumps-pardon-promise">Ulbricht</a> expressed gratitude. Despite previously denouncing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post">bitcoin</a> and other cryptocurrencies, Trump noted feeling "positive and open-minded" to the cryptocurrency industry, showing that it is indeed becoming an increasingly political issue.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>