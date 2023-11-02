About Arkham

Arkham Price Data

Arkham (ARKM) currently has a price of $0.44 and is down -4.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 397 with a market cap of $75M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 170.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Arkham (ARKM) is a decentralized cryptocurrency. It's run by Arkham Intelligence, a platform designed to unmask transactions and people in the crypto space.