All assets / APENFT

APENFT (NFT) USD Price

$0.00000032
-$0.0000000013 (-0.40%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$320.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
990.1T
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$18.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.00
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$323.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000T
About APENFT

APENFT Price Data

APENFT (NFT) currently has a price of $0.00000032 and is down -0.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of $320.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 990.1T tokens out of a total supply of 1000T tokens.

APENFT is a cryptocurrency dedicated to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), unique digital assets representing ownership of digital media, like art and music. Operating on the Ethereum network, APENFT uses smart contracts for trading and aims to democratize the art world by providing a decentralized platform for artists to sell their NFTs. Additionally, a portion of NFT sales on APENFT is directed towards charitable causes, making it stand out among other NFT-related cryptocurrencies. Overall, APENFT offers a decentralized marketplace for NFTs, supporting artists, creators, and philanthropy to create a vibrant and fair ecosystem for digital art.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

