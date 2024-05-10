<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Major artificial intelligence-related tokens have rallied in the past 24 hours, with the native cryptocurrencies associated with SingularityNET<span data-v-f87c67ca=""> and Fetch.ai </span>posting gains of over 6% and 5%, respectively. The latter, which utilizes AI and machine learning to automate business tasks, has seen a rally of over 15% over the past month. </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">According to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/artificial-intelligence">data</a>, the AI token market cap stands at $27.7 billion — an increase of over 10% in the past 24 hours. In contrast, today's global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.45 trillion — a 2.6% increase in the last 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Only one AI-related token out of the top ten has experienced a slight retracement. <span data-v-f87c67ca="">All other offerings among the top ten AI tokens have rallied, including </span>the native token of Render, a decentralized platform that assists artists in accessing computing power for rendering generative AI artwork, which has gained over 7% in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-03de5780="">Joining the daily rally of AI-related tokens is AIOZ. Its price has gained 4% to now trade at $0.85 in the past day. AIOZ's price has increased by 30% in the past seven days.</p>\r\n<h2 data-v-f87c67ca="">Four AI tokens post double-digit 24-hour gains</h2>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-hsxqn-79elbk h-full" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-hsxqn-1n7m0yu" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-testid="conversation-turn-3">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="a2a077fc-a453-45ce-bcd9-9d8e0cac5811">\r\n<div class="result-streaming markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<p>Four cryptocurrencies in the AI-token top ten posted double-digit gains in the past day.</p>\r\n<p>Akash Network (AKT) recorded a 19% gain over the past 24 hours. The Graph (GRT) saw a 14% increase. Golem (GLM) and Arkham (ARKM) both experienced a 10% gain over the same period.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">In contrast, the price of bitcoin climbed precariously back above the $63,000 mark — increasing over 3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $63,009 at 5:22 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has increased by 2.79% to 131.92 in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin dominance is at 50.6%, and ether dominance is at 14.9%, according to CoinGecko data.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>