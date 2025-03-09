<p>Bitcoin's sliding below $83,000 on Sunday led a market-wide price decline with popular altcoins Dogecoin and Cardano each dropping by more than 10%.</p>\r\n<p>Dogecoin rebounded slightly from a daily low but the token was still down by nearly 12% at $0.17 as of 4:24 p.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248356/dogecoin-doge-usd">The Block Price Page</a>. Cardano, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248355/cardano-ada-usd">or ADA</a>, which also recovered marginally Sunday afternoon was trading hands at $0.74 as of 4:24 p.m. ET, down 10% on the day.</p>\r\n<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin at one point fell below $83,000, fluctuating around a 4% decline for much of Sunday. Although U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Thursday creating a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox" data-v-cb736f2c="">Strategic Crypto Reserve,</a> which includes stockpiling bitcoin, the price of the digital asset has been declining in recent weeks and days. </p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c=""><span data-v-cb736f2c=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345349/bitcoin-volatility-cruising-at-highest-levels-all-year-despite-trumps-reserve-plans">Bitcoin's price decline</a> and uptick in volatility has </span>coincided with a broader sell-off in equities triggered by Trump's tariffs while gold's status as a traditional safe-haven asset has improved, with the commodity's price surging last Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">While <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343506/dogecoins-price-falls-back-to-pre-doge-levels-as-musk-trump-alliance-grows">Dogecoin's price</a> has been under pressure for the last few months, Cardano's price has held steadier than other top altcoins during the past month including both Solana and XRP, each of which are down considerably in the last 30 days.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">Cardano seems to have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/339942/litecoin-and-cardano-defy-market-stagnation-with-double-digit-gains-on-etf-hopes">benefitted somewhat</a> from speculation that exchange-traded funds tracking its price will soon be approved.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>