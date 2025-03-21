<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total market capitalization for stablecoins reached over $230 billion for the first time on Thursday amid U.S. regulatory efforts to boost their adoption.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to DefiLlama </span><a href="https://defillama.com/stablecoins"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the total market cap currently stands at $230.45 billion, adding $2.3 billion in the past seven days. Compared to the same day last year, stablecoin market capitalization has grown by 56%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Out of the entire market cap, Tether's USDT stablecoin dominates 62.6% with nearly $144 billion, followed by Circle USDC with $59 billion in market cap. </span></p>\r\n<p>The stablecoin market had grown to reach nearly $190 billion around April 2022 but took a significant dip later that year as the Terra-Luna stablecoin ecosystem collapsed followed by crisis at major crypto firms including FTX, Celsius, BlockFi and others. It declined steadily until mid-2023, when it started its rebound.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest expansion of stablecoins is attributable to increased institutional participation in crypto, LVRG Research Director Nick Ruck told The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Over the past year, the U.S. and Hong Kong have cut legal barriers and streamlined the process for TradFi companies, including banks, to get more involved with crypto," Ruck said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto analyst pointed out that major institutions, such as PayPal, have created their own stablecoins for cross-border transactions and on-chain deals. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The increase in stablecoins could also be a sign that institutions and investors are preparing for better trading conditions and a continuation of a bullish trend for the market," Ruck added.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Regulatory boost</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">During his latest </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">Thursday <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347324/trump-once-again-vows-to-make-the-us-a-bitcoin-superpower-in-short-address-at-crypto-conference" target="_blank" rel="noopener">crypto conference</a> speech</span>, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his ambitions to push dollar-pegged stablecoins to boost the dollar's global dominance. Since Trump started his term on Jan. 20, the total stablecoins market cap grew by around $20 billion, DefiLlama data shows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"[I've] called on Congress to pass landmark legislation creating simple, common-sense rules for stablecoins and market structure," </span><a href="https://x.com/davidsacks47/status/1902889014790639703"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Trump. "With the right legal framework, institutions, large and small, will be liberated to invest, innovate and take part in one of the most exciting technological revolutions in modern history."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, said earlier this week at the same conference that stablecoin legislation could be finalized in the coming months.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On March 13, the Senate Banking Committee voted to advance the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346143/senate-banking-committee-votes-to-advance-stablecoin-bill-collecting-support-from-both-democrats-and-republicans" target="_blank" rel="noopener">"GENIUS Act" proposal.</a> This proposal aims to build a regulatory framework for stablecoins, including enforcement of 1:1 backings and anti-money laundering protection measures.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Following the repeal of SAB 121, the current administration expects Congress to pass legislation supporting the adoption of stablecoins," said Paul Howard, senior director at crypto trading firm Wincent. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Those in the crypto community and, more broadly, the financial markets can expect to see a proliferation of stablecoins as a mechanism of intra-company and cross-border payments," Howard said. "It's a long overdue step for utilizing technology."