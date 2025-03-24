<p>EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain Berachain will roll out its proof-of-liquidity, or PoL system, later today — a move that kicks off phase 1 of its onchain governance.</p>\r\n<p>The PoL system aims to decentralize the supply of BGT, Berachain’s governance token, to enable on-chain governance. This begins with a rollout within certain DeFi liquidity pools, but Berachain developers said they plan to add new reward vaults beyond just those starting DEX pools.</p>\r\n<p>Berachain operates with different native tokens. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/339273/berachain-bera-usd#:~:text=Berachain%20(BERA)%20currently%20has%20a,%24127.1M%20of%20trading%20volume.">Bera token</a> is the gas token used for transaction fees and validator staking. A second Berachain Governance Token (BGT) — is handed out as part of PoL. This is a non-transferable, soulbound token earned by providing liquidity for governance and directing rewards.</p>\r\n<p>Instead of locking tokens in a vacuum, like in traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, Berachain encourages users to stake assets in DeFi liquidity pools to earn BGT. Validators then rely on this BGT being delegated to them to boost their influence in consensus. In other words, the network's security (via validators) is tied to the ecosystem's liquidity.</p>\r\n<h2>Why 'Proof of Liquidity'?</h2>\r\n<p>At its core, Berachain is a proof-of-stake blockchain built on the Cosmos SDK, using a Tendermint-based consensus mechanism. Validators stake BERA tokens to secure the network, propose blocks, and vote on transactions — standard PoS stuff.</p>\r\n<p>So why is it called "Proof of Liquidity"? The distinction lies in how Berachain redefines the role of staked assets and integrates liquidity provision into the network's security and governance, making it more than just a bolted-on DeFi reward system.</p>\r\n<p>Berachain validators also receive BGT emissions based on how much BGT liquidity providers delegate to them. The more BGT they control, the more they can optimize their rewards and influence the network's direction via governance.</p>\r\n<p>Berachain initially went live with Boyco, Berachain's pre-launch liquidity platform, looking to bootstrap liquidity for decentralized applications on the Berachain ecosystem. A <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/338765/berachain-mainnet">mainnet launch</a> followed this in early February.</p>\r\n<p>By the time Boyco concluded and funds began bridging to Berachain's mainnet, the platform had amassed <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Berachain">$3 billion</a> in total value locked. </p>\r\n<p>In April 2023, Berachain developers raised $42 million in a Series A funding round at a valuation of $420.69 million, led by Polychain Capital with participation from Hack VC and other investors. In April 2024, it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288066/layer-1-blockchain-developer-berachain-raises-100-million-in-series-b-funding">raised</a> an additional $100 million in a round co-led by Polychain Capital and Framework Ventures.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>