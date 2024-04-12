<p>Framework Ventures and the Abu Dhabi branch of Brevan Howard Digital (BH Digital) co-led a $100 million Series B round for Layer 1 blockchain developer Berachain. </p>\r\n<p>Additional financial support came from Polychain Capital, Hack VC, Samsung Next, Laser Digital from Nomura Group, Hashkey Capital, Nomad Capital, Hypersphere, Arrington Capital, Cypher Capital, Tribe Capital, Rubik, Dragonfly’s Bo Feng, Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu, Temasek’s Antony Lewis, Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal and others, Berachain <a href="https://twitter.com/berachain/status/1778776306915668436">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. </p>\r\n<p>The firm intends to use the funds to bolster expansion in Hong Kong, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa, reports <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-12/crypto-s-berachain-says-funding-round-increases-to-100-million">Bloomberg,</a> adding that Berachain's testnet processed over 100 million transactions. Investors used a simple agreement for future tokens (SAFT) to fund Berachain. </p>\r\n<p>On April 20, 2023, Berachain raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227344/berachain-funding-new-layer-1-blockchain">$42 million</a> in a private token round led by Polychain Capital, along with participation from Hack VC, Shima Capital, Robot Ventures and others, The Block previously reported. The firm's Series B co-lead, BH Digital, maintains <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287608/crypto-fund-brevan-howard-digital-rises-34-5-to-1-7-billion-in-q1-report">$1.7 billion</a> in assets under management. </p>\r\n<h2>Berachain's ecosystem</h2>\r\n<p>Berachain is a modular Layer 1 blockchain undergirded by a "proof of liquidity" consensus mechanism, which is a way to verify the liquidity available for certain assets on-chain.</p>\r\n<p>Berachain has its governance token, BGT, a gas token, BERA and its native consensus collateralized stablecoin, HONEY. Users can only obtain <a href="https://docs.berachain.com/learn/protocol/bgt-token">BGT</a> by performing certain tasks within the Layer 1's ecosystem, such as providing liquidity on Berachain's decentralized exchange BEX. BGT can then be <a href="https://docs.berachain.com/learn/protocol/honey-stablecoin">swapped</a> for the USD-pegged HONEY, using <a href="https://docs.berachain.com/learn/protocol/bera-token">BERA</a> to pay transaction fees. </p>\r\n<p>Berachain is also compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), an Ethereum-specific runtime environment that determines the parameters for "computing a new valid state from block to block," according to <a href="https://ethereum.org/en/developers/docs/evm/">Ethereum</a> developer documentation. Berachain is built on top of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/249525/what-is-cosmos-and-how-does-it-work-a-beginners-guide-to-atom-cryptocurrency">Cosmos</a> SDK, a tech stack for building public proof-of-stake blockchains. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><em><strong>Update</strong>: Apri. 12, 15:42 UTC. Removes reference to prior reporting surrounding speculation on Berachain's raise and valuation.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>