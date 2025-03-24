<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Defunct crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/318117/crypto-beat-ep-7">Mt. Gox</a> moved over 11,501 BTC, worth around $1.01 billion, to an unmarked wallet address and an exchange hot wallet on Monday, according to data from Arkham Intelligence.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At around 8:21 p.m. ET, Mt. Gox transferred a total of 11,501.58 BTC ($1.01 billion), of which 10,608.16 BTC ($927.5 million) was moved to the unmarked wallet "1DcoA…AWXFe." Around 893 BTC was sent to Mt. Gox's hot wallet. Both amounts remain unspent, Arkham Intelligence </span><a href="https://intel.arkm.com/explorer/tx/abac7634f3ae3848d0cd7e120f734cab7473b9c6747687e301a7b21de15fc625"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> shows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin movements in the past have occasionally preceded repayments from Mt. Gox to creditors in its bankruptcy. Creditor distributions may impact market prices, potentially increasing selling pressure.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, it is unclear whether Monday's move is part of a future distribution to creditors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the data, Monday's $1 billion bitcoin move stems from Mt. Gox wallet </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345589/mt-gox-moves-905-million-worth-of-bitcoin-to-unmarked-wallet-address-arkham"><span style="font-weight: 400;">"1Pazv…R9pYj,"</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> which received 11,502 BTC from another exchange wallet last week. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The "1Pazv" address wasn't marked as a Mt. Gox wallet on Arkham Intelligence when it moved funds last week, which raises the possibility that the recipient wallet of today's transfer could also belong to the exchange.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Launched in 2010, the Tokyo-based exchange was once the largest bitcoin exchange, servicing 70% of all bitcoin trades worldwide in 2013. However, it suffered a hack in early 2014 and lost around 850,000 BTC, which led the company to file for bankruptcy protection.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mt. Gox started repaying its creditors in July 2024 from its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252274/mt-gox-deadline-october-2024"><span style="font-weight: 400;">holdings</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of 142,000 BTC ($11 billion), 143,000 Bitcoin Cash ($47 million) and 69 billion Japanese yen ($469 million). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While some creditors received repayments via Kraken and Bitstamp exchanges, Mt. Gox </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/320746/mt-gox-pushes-repayment-deadline-to-2025"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pushed back</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the repayment deadline to Oct. 31, 2025. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bankrupt exchange holds 35,583 BTC, currently valued at $3.1 billion, according to Arkham data. The number of bitcoin held by Mt. Gox has not changed since March 12.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>