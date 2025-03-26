<p><span class="selectable-text copyable-text false">Fidelity Digital Assets, a division within </span>Fidelity Investments, is exploring the development of its own stablecoin, according to a Financial Times <a href="https://www.ft.com/content/7df7c1d9-9e1f-4de4-8161-1cdb6f4e0e7f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">report</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s possible entry into the $238 billion-strong <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged">stablecoin landscape</a> may pit the firm against Tether and Circle. Tether’s USDT is the current market leader at a $144 billion market capitalization, followed by Circle-issued USDC with $60 billion in market cap. Both firms have dominated the U.S. dollar-pegged token market for years, but changing U.S. regulatory headwinds could disrupt this status quo.</p>\r\n<p>News of a potential Fidelity-issued stablecoin broke days after the $5.9 trillion asset manager <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347637/fidelity-launches-onchain-ethereum-tracked-shares-for-treasury-money-market-fund" target="_blank" rel="noopener">filed paperwork to launch a tokenized money market</a> product on Ethereum. </p>\r\n<p>Traditional finance issuers have forayed into the on-chain government bond ecosystem. BlackRock and Franklin Templeton also offer tokenized money market funds, with over $2 billion in combined assets under management. The sector has grown in leaps and bounds, surpassing more than $5 billion, per RWA.xyz <a href="https://app.rwa.xyz/treasuries">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier reports speculated that the stablecoin would be part of Fidelity's proposed tokenized money market offering. However, in an email to The Block, a Fidelity spokesperson clarified that including any stablecoin in the money market was undecided. Separate departments within the firm — Fidelity Digital Assets, overseeing the stablecoin testing, and Fidelity Digital Asset Management, which filed for the on-chain bond market — manage the individual developments, the spokesperson said.</p>\r\n<p><em>Editor’s note: The article was updated with comments from a Fidelity spokesperson.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>