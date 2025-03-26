<p class="p1">London-based fintech unicorn Revolut launched a mobile app for users across 30 markets in the United Kingdom and European Economic Area (EEA) to access its crypto exchange, Revolut X. The move will enable customers with an account in these regions to trade over 400 crypto pairs and more than 220 digital tokens on the go, according to a Tuesday press release.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">The firm, which claims to have north of 45 million users worldwide and is valued at $45 billion, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/326175/revolut-expands-crypto-exchange-30-markets" target="_blank" rel="noopener">initially launched Revolut X</a> in November 2024 as a standalone crypto exchange. Revolut X was only open to professional traders at launch. The mobile experience represents a pivot from this decision, allowing any user with a Revolut account in the UK and EEA to trade on the venue.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">“It’s a simple yet powerful experience, designed to meet the needs of both new and seasoned traders, with the added benefit of rigorous security measures that customers can bank on,” Leonid Bashlykov, head of crypto products at Revolut, said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Revolut began offering crypto services in 2017. The company introduced a staking product in June 2023 for UK and EEA users, and also offers a Revolut card that converts customer crypto balances into fiat for payments. Last year, it was <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2024/09/18/fintech-giant-revolut-said-to-be-planning-stablecoin">reported</a> the company is looking to launch a stablecoin. </p>\r\n<p class="p1">The expansion comes as several crypto service providers bolster their European footprint. Entities like Coinbase and Crypto.com <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/335504/digital-asset-exchange-crypto-com-obtains-in-principle-approval-for-a-mica-license" target="_blank" rel="noopener">acquired licenses</a> under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) regime to capture market share. Emil Urmanshin, director of crypto and new bets at Revolut, said the mobile app would provide “a really strong alternative to some of the more established” competitors. “We’re only going to grow the exchange from here — our ambitions are big,” Urmanshin added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>