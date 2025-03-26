<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto-friendly state of Wyoming is planning to issue its own "stable token" and could be the first state to take such an action, as more jurisdictions show interest in crypto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Cowboy State has the "right ecosystem for development," said Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday at The Digital Chamber DC Blockchain Summit. </span><span class="s1">"It's a government that is fully accessible; we can turn on a dime, we can make things happen."</span></p>\r\n<article class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-2" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-none" tabindex="-1">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="5cc11fa4-0fa4-46a2-a3fc-e0becb4ec375" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="295">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241207/wyoming-looks-for-director-to-lead-stable-token-effort">Wyoming Stable Token Commission</a>, created in March 2023 under the Wyoming Stable Token Act, authorized the issuance of "Wyoming Stable Tokens" (WYST). According to a <a href="https://governor.wyo.gov/news-releases/wyoming-stable-token-commission-advances-toward-historic-launch-of-first-ever-publicly-issued-stable-token">statement</a> released last week, testing on the token will begin in the next few weeks, with a launch date set for July. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The token is to be redeemable for $1 held in a trust by the state and is interchangeable with the term stablecoins, according to the commission's <a href="https://stabletoken.notion.site/?p=114c90ef13ad80cd9da1f151e7d15be1&amp;pm=s"><span class="s2">website</span></a>. </span><span class="s1">Funds from issuing the token would then be placed into a trust and "shall invest funds exclusively in cash, United States treasury bills securities." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Wyoming has been at the forefront of crypto over the years. The state has enacted multiple bills, including one <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281414/wyoming-governor-signs-into-law-a-bill-to-give-daos-legal-standing-in-the-state"><span class="s2">signed</span></a> into law last year, giving decentralized autonomous organizations legal standing. Another <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/62059/wyoming-passes-law-to-allow-insurance-companies-to-invest-in-bitcoin-and-other-cryptocurrencies"><span class="s2">law</span></a> allows insurance companies to invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Wyoming is a place that people come to innovate," Gordon said. "We don't like regulation very much. We believe that innovation trumps, forgive the phrase, regulation at every opportunity, but we make sure that we have a consistent role for proper and transparent regulatory structure." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>