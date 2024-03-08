Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$68,316.89 1.29%
ETHUSD
$3,937.69 1.41%
LTCUSD
$87.28 -4.11%
SOLUSD
$149.60 2.58%