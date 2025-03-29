<p>The ten-day streak of inflows into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs, the longest seen so far this year, ended Friday after Fidelity’s FBTC fund recorded $93.16 million in outflows. Other funds saw negligible activity.</p>\r\n<p>While Fidelity's FBTC was the only fund to record outflows on Friday, it had logged $97.14 million worth of inflows the day prior, <a href="https://sosovalue.com/bigChart/Etf_CBOE_FBTC?title=Fidelity%20Wise%20Origin%20Bitcoin%20Fund(FBTC)&amp;coin=BTC&amp;page=usBTC">according to SoSoValue data</a>. Trading volume on Friday ticked up slightly higher than previous days, with $2.22 billion in value traded among all the funds. </p>\r\n<p>The funds had added over $1 billion in value during the ten-day streak, a level Presto Research analyst Min Jung called "relatively modest," The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348571/spot-bitcoin-etfs-report-10th-straight-day-of-net-inflows-analyst-says-bitcoin-demand-persists">previously reported</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"This suggests that while institutions are not aggressively risk-on, there is still demand for bitcoin exposure in the market," said Jung.</p>\r\n<p>The end of the streak comes as BTC threatens to complete its worst Q1 close since 2018; the cryptocurrency's price is currently down about 1.8% in the past twenty-four hours and 11.67% in the first quarter of 2025, according to <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/today">CoinGlass data</a>. A slight price recovery could put it above 2020's 10.83% loss in Q1, while Q1 2018's dramatic 49.7% plunge is not likely to be surpassed. </p>\r\n<h2>ETH ETFs reverse outflow streak</h2>\r\n<p>In contrast, U.S.-based spot Ethereum ETFs registered their first positive inflow day after seventeen consecutive days of net outflows (excluding March 24, which had zero net activity). Grayscale's ETHE fund took in $4.68 million on Friday, <a href="https://sosovalue.com/assets/etf/us-eth-spot">according to SoSoValue data</a>, while no other funds recorded net inflows or outflows. </p>\r\n<p>Grayscale's ETHE fund still holds slightly more in net assets, $2.28 billion, than the second-largest spot ETH fund, BlackRock's ETHA, with $2.24 billion. The ETFs as a whole hold $6.42 billion worth of assets, a small fraction of the $94.39 billion held by their Bitcoin counterparts. </p>\r\n<p>Ethereum is currently looking towards late April or early May for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348367/ethereum-hoodi-pectra-upgrade">deployment of its Pectra upgrade</a>, following its successful deployment of the upgrade on its Hoodi testnet on Wednesday. The price of ETH is down about 2.5% in the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">The Block's Ethereum Price Page</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>