<p>Metaplanet issued ¥2 billion ($13.3 million) worth of zero-interest bonds to fund its bitcoin acquisition plan following a meeting of its board of directors, according to a <a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/c07c3415/dcbd/472b/b024/9f2e5c0af889/140120250331504367.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">disclosure filing</a>. The debt security will be allocated via Metaplanet’s EVO FUND, allowing investors to redeem bonds at full face value by Sept. 30, 2025.</p>\r\n<p>Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, <a href="https://x.com/gerovich/status/1906552753242968507" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said</a> the firm was “buying the dip!” in a post on X. Bitcoin was down roughly 2%, trading under $81,800 per <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Block’s price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Metaplanet is Asia’s largest BTC holder, having spent an estimated $260 million on bitcoin since last year. Its most recent purchase, as of writing, increased the firm’s total reserve to some 3,200 BTC — ranking Metaplanet 10th in a cast of the world’s largest corporate BTC holders led by Michael Saylor's firm, Strategy, per <a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">BitcoinTreasuries</a> data. The Tokyo-listed giant also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347420/bitcoin-focused-metaplanet-appoints-eric-trump-to-advisory-board" target="_blank" rel="noopener">added Eric Trump</a>, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, to its advisory board.</p>\r\n<p>“It’s a positive story for BTC where Metaplanet sees the long-term value in owning bitcoin” said Paul Howard, Senior Director at crypto market maker Wincent, about the news.</p>\r\n<p>While Howard perceived Metaplanet’s expanded BTC buying power as bullish, the company’s stock dropped over 9% after the announcement, according to Google Finance <a href="https://www.google.com/finance/quote/MTPLF:OTCMKTS?sa=X&amp;ved=2ahUKEwjNxI-YvJqMAxU_GFkFHegfIlgQ3ecFegQIMhAX" target="_blank" rel="noopener">data</a>. Metaplanet stock fell amid a broader decline in Japan’s Nikkei 225, which dipped 4% in anticipation of fresh tariffs from President Trump on April 2. Howard expects other stock markets to follow suit.</p>\r\n<p>“Almost all global markets are seeing the impact of the tariffs from the U.S., so the Nikkei, one of the first large markets to open, will always reflect this position before other markets open. The expectation is other markets will follow suit on opening,” Wincent’s Senior Director told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Aran Hawker, CoinPanel CEO, shared a similar outlook, adding that macroeconomic factors looked likely to kneecap bitcoin and risk-assets in the short term. “As for the Nikkei dip — whether it's being driven by the post-holiday catch-up (Liberation Day) or concerns about a new wave of Trump-era tariffs — it's clear that global macro signals are jittery right now. That sort of backdrop tends to pull capital toward lower-risk assets, at least in the short term,” Hawker opined.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>