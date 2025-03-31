<p>Seoul-based Bithumb reportedly booked $110 million in net profits over 2024 as global crypto tailwinds turned bullish and U.S. institutional adoption drove bitcoin prices to historic highs. Profits skyrocketed 560% last year while sales almost tripled, according to <a href="https://www.news1.kr/finance/blockchain-fintech/5737795">local media reports</a>.</p>\r\n<p>An uptick in Bithumb profits occurred after the crypto exchange weathered several challenging years. In 2018, Bithumb paused deposits and withdrawals for a prolonged period due to a security breach. Hackers stole about $31.6 million in cryptocurrency from the platform at the time. Bad actors exploited the exchange again in March 2019, siphoning over $20 million in EOS tokens and Ripple’s XRP.</p>\r\n<p>Also in 2018, CoinMarketCap briefly delisted Bithumb data based on market manipulation allegations. The firm was <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2018/12/19/report-top-crypto-exchange-bithumb-faking-up-to-94-of-trading-volume-bithumb-denies-allegations/">accused</a> of inflating 94% of its total trading volume. This past January, two individuals were charged with profiting $5 million from artificially pumping the Fusionist token (ACE) activity on Bithumb.</p>\r\n<p>South Korean authorities have <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/03/20/south-korean-prosecutors-raid-crypto-exchange-bithumb-over-embezzlement-allegations-report">raided</a> Bithumb offices multiple times since 2020 as part of investigations into <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/200406/bithumb-tax-probe">supposed tax violations</a> and alleged misconduct from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263442/prosecutors-file-appeal-in-alleged-fraud-case-involving-ex-bithumb-chair-report">former chairman Lee Jung-Hoon</a>. Furthermore, the platform was probed over a former CEO’s involvement in a botched 2018 acquisition deal and an embezzlement scandal worth at least $2.3 million.</p>\r\n<p>Bithumb has attempted to repair its reputation and rebuild trust over the years, working on partnerships with banks like Kookmin – a multi-year effort that started in 2020 and reached fruition this month. South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/262741/south-korea-bithumb-ipo-2025">plans to go public</a> in the second half of 2025 and could <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/318665/south-korean-crypto-exchange-bithumb-eyes-nasdaq-listing">target a Nasdaq listing</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Of note, the parent company of Upbit, South Korea's largest crypto exchange, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348588/upbit-parent-company-dunamu-triples-shareholder-dividends-following-85-yoy-profit-growth">announced last week</a> its full-year operating profit for 2024 reached $809 million, up 85% year over year, while its net profit was approximately $671 million.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>