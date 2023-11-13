South Korea’s Bithumb eyes IPO in second half of 2025: report

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb is starting to plan for an initial public offering in Korea, according to a local media report.

Edaily reported on Sunday that Bithumb chose Samsung Securities as its underwriter last month for a potential IPO planned in the second half of 2025 on Kosdaq.

The local media outlet also reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the company’s former chair, Lee Jeong-hoon, has returned to the company as a registered director on its board. Lee was accused in October 2018 of fraud related to the crypto exchange’s acquisition but was found not guilty earlier this year.

Bithumb did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.