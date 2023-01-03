Bithumb's former chair Lee Jung-Hoon found not guilty: Korea Economic Daily

The former chair of the South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, Lee Jung-Hoon, was reportedly found not guilty by the Seoul Central District Court's 34th Division of the Criminal Agreement.
Jung-Hoon was accused in October 2018 of fraudulently violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes while negotiating for Bithumb's acquisition from Kim Byung-Gun — allegations that could have resulted in an eight-year prison sentence.
The ruling comes less than one week after the executive of Bithumb's largest shareholder was reportedly found dead. The executive was accused of embezzlement and stock-price manipulation.
Updated for clarity.
