<div class="undefined" data-block="true" data-editor="1k09r" data-offset-key="darps-0-0"><em>The following is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters">The Daily</a>, which comes out on weekday afternoons.</em></div>\r\n<div class="undefined" data-block="true" data-editor="1k09r" data-offset-key="b3ooa-0-0">\r\n<div class="public-DraftStyleDefault-block public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr" data-offset-key="b3ooa-0-0">\r\n<p>Happy Tuesday. Crypto prices continue to bleed, with bitcoin and ether down about 2% and 5% respectively in the past day. Still, the industry persists in making key legal, custodial and acquisition moves. </p>\r\n<p>In today's newsletter, Justin Sun welcomes legal action to settle a stablecoin dispute, BlackRock taps Anchorage Digital as a spot crypto ETF custodian, Binance's tax evasion trial gets postponed until Apr. 30 in Nigeria and more. </p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the Aavegotchi NFT gaming community votes to leave Polygon in favor of Base. </p>\r\n<p>Let's get started.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2 data-offset-key="b3ooa-0-0">Justin Sun says he 'welcomes' legal action from First Digital</h2>\r\n<p>Tron founder Justin Sun stated he "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349969/justin-sun-says-he-welcomes-legal-action-from-first-digital-over-stablecoin-dispute">welcomes</a>" any legal action from First Digital Trust (FDT), believing court proceedings will bring more transparency to the ongoing dispute regarding the stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD).</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Sun accused FDT of misdirecting $456 million in TUSD reserves to a Dubai firm linked to the Cayman fund’s leadership from 2023 and 2024.</li>\r\n\t<li>Sun provided a $500 million loan to stabilize TUSD at the time, and recently publicly alleged that FDT's was insolvent.</li>\r\n\t<li>FDT denied all accusations, calling Sun's claims a smear campaign to hurt its competing FDUSD stablecoin and said it plans to pursue legal action against him.</li>\r\n\t<li>Financial documents support Sun’s claim that FDT had negative net assets as of mid-2024, but FDT maintains it remains solvent and able to redeem client funds.</li>\r\n\t<li>Calling for tighter regulation of Hong Kong trust institutions, Sun offered a $50 million whistleblower bounty to expose wrongdoing and vowed to keep pushing for justice.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>BlackRock adds Anchorage Digital as spot crypto ETF custodian</h2>\r\n<p>BlackRock picked <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349997/top-spot-bitcoin-etf-issuer-blackrock-adds-anchorage-digital-as-custodian">Anchorage Digital</a> to provide digital asset custody for its spot crypto ETFs.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>BlackRock cited rising demand for crypto investment products as the reason for partnering with an institutional service provider like Anchorage.</li>\r\n\t<li>With recent regulatory approvals and partnerships, Anchorage is expanding its role in institutional crypto custody by supporting BlackRock as well as the global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald.</li>\r\n\t<li>BlackRock manages IBIT, the world's largest spot bitcoin ETF with roughly $44 billion in assets under management.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Binance tax evasion trial in Nigeria adjourned until April 30</h2>\r\n<p>A Nigerian federal court adjourned Binance's tax evasion trial to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349957/binance-tax-evasion-nigeria">April 30</a> after a lawyer contested the legality of serving court documents via email.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>Binance’s legal team argued that serving documents internationally requires formal approval, challenging the government's method of delivering case materials.</li>\r\n\t<li>The case is part of Nigeria’s broader crackdown on crypto platforms, which included detaining Binance executives.</li>\r\n\t<li>Nigeria is pursuing an $81 billion penalty against Binance, claiming the exchange caused massive economic harm and failed to pay taxes.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>SEC to host former crypto legal rivals at roundtable</h2>\r\n<p>The Securities and Exchange Commission's crypto task force will host a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349951/sec-coinbase-cumberland-drw-crypto-roundtable">roundtable</a> on Friday with industry leaders from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs and Cumberland DRW to discuss crypto trading regulations.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The event aims to clarify regulatory approaches and will be livestreamed from the SEC headquarters in Washington, D.C.</li>\r\n\t<li>This roundtable follows dropped lawsuits against Coinbase and Cumberland DRW, reflecting a potential shift in the SEC’s stance under the new administration.</li>\r\n\t<li>The agency plans additional roundtable discussions through June, covering topics like crypto custody, tokenization and decentralized finance.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Ripple to buy Hidden Road for $1.25 billion</h2>\r\n<p>Ripple is acquiring global prime broker Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, marking one of the crypto industry's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349985/ripple-hidden-road">largest deals</a> and making Ripple the first crypto firm to own a multi-asset prime brokerage.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The acquisition is expected to greatly expand Hidden Road’s operations and Ripple’s market presence, while supporting the growth of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and the XRPL network.</li>\r\n\t<li>Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse sees the move as a major step toward broader digital asset adoption, especially amid a favorable U.S. regulatory shift under the Trump administration.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><em data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-cb736f2c="">Never miss a beat with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-cb736f2c="">The Block's daily digest</a> of the most influential events happening across the digital asset ecosystem.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>