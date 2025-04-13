SOL-to-ETH price ratio hits all-time high, while Vitalik hints at faster future upgrades for Ethereum

The daily price ratio of SOL-to-ETH has hit an all time high after a bullish week for Solana and an equivalently bearish week for Ethereum, as Ethereum's major Pectra upgrade draws nearer.

The SOL/ETH ratio on Binance has risen to .081, or around 8.1%, up from just 5.8% at the start of the year — a nearly 40% increase, according to TradingView data.

The record high comes after a week in which ether's price fell around 10% and Solana's price gained around 10%, according to The Block's price data, a significant divergence for the two cryptocurrencies.

Similarly, the ETH-to-BTC price ratio has fallen 47% over the past six months; its current value of .019, or 1.9%, is the lowest value for the price ratio since January, 2020, according to TradingView data.

"Faster hard forks post-Pectra"

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin responded to a post critical of the network on X Saturday, hinting that future upgrades could come faster.

"I'm seeing a lot of willingness to do faster hard forks post-pectra with near-zero pushback," Buterin wrote, referencing the upcoming Pectra upgrade for Ethereum, currently slated to deploy on mainnet May 7.

The first major upgrade to the network since Dencun activated in March, 2024, Pectra is Ethereum's most significant software update yet, moving the network towards account abstraction, raising the staking limit, improving maximum blob counts to boost rollups, and more.

Looking ahead, Buterin also teased details related to the network's planned "Glamsterdam" upgrade, which would follow both Pectra and "Fusaka," according to Ethereum's roadmap.

"From where I'm standing, there's basically universal agreement among researchers that gas limit increase features are top priority for glamsterdam," Buterin wrote. "If the functionality is done sooner than glamsterdam, then glamsterdam itself can happen 'sooner than glamsterdam'."