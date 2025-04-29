Taurus looks to improve staking compliance and security through partnership with Figment

Taurus SA, a Deutsche Bank-backed crypto management platform, announced a partnership with digital asset infrastructure provider Figment to improve staking compliance and security practices for banking clients.

The integration makes Figment’s technology — currently powering over $15 billion in staked assets — available for Taurus' institutional customer base, according to a press release. This will allow Taurus' corporate customers worldwide to securely stake cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, and more than 30 other proof-of-stake native tokens to earn rewards.

Figment users also gain access to Taurus PROTECT, the fintech’s flagship custodial solution custom-made for large entities like banks.

Taurus’ Chief Marketing Officer Victor Busson stressed that global players should benefit from this collaboration, born out of two firms that “share a deep institutional DNA.”

"We're pleased to partner with Taurus to deliver Figment's industry-leading staking services securely through Taurus PROTECT," Eva Lawrence, Figment's regional managing director for EMEA, added in a statement.

Crypto staking has attracted billions of dollars in capital across multiple verticals. Users have deposited north of $38 billion in liquid staking protocols like Lido and at least $16 billion in restaking services such as EigenLayer, per DefiLlama.

Founded in 2018, Swiss FINMA-regulated fintech company Taurus offers an array of products, including tokenized securities and crypto custody for financial institutions. In early April, the firm unveiled an interbank digital asset network to optimize settlement and collateralization.

Figment manages over $15 billion in assets for more than 700 clients, per the platform’s website. During the exchange-traded fund craze in early 2024, it joined hands with Apex Group to launch Ethereum and Solana staking ETPs.