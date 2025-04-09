Taurus launches interbank digital asset network to streamline settlement, collateralization

Swiss fintech firm and infrastructure provider Taurus on Wednesday launched Taurus-NETWORK, an interbank platform designed to connect financial institutions globally for seamless collaboration on digital assets. The network aims to unlock new use cases, such as collateralized lending, real-time settlement and operational automation, while reducing counterparty risk.

Built for clients of Taurus-PROTECT, the company’s institutional-grade custody solution, the new network creates a permissioned ecosystem of regulated institutions, according to a release shared with The Block. It enables secure interaction between participants without relying on third parties to process or unwind transactions.

"Network participants retain control of their assets and never rely on Taurus to enter or unwind transactions," Vassili Lavrov, Taurus head of product infrastructure, said in the release.

The network currently includes over 35 institutions across 10 countries. It enables members to maintain full control over their digital assets while collaborating across jurisdictions in line with local regulatory requirements. Arab Bank Switzerland, Capital Union Bank, Flowdesk, ISP Group, Misyon Bank and Swissquote are joining the Taurus-NETWORK as founding members at launch.

Taurus said more features and partnerships will be announced throughout 2025. The company, founded in April 2018, is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure including custody, tokenization and trading services. It has relationships with institutions including Deutsche Bank, State Street and the entity formerly known as Credit Suisse, which led Taurus's $65 million Series B round before being acquired by UBS.

"Taurus-NETWORK is a pivotal milestone in Taurus' mission to reshape the digital asset industry," Yann Isola, head of product financial services, said. "By bringing together institutions and facilitating secure, efficient and automated operations, we are unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. This is just the beginning as we are planning to release innovative solutions on a regular basis."

Taurus-NETWORK introduces a collateral management system that allows members to pledge funds or assets for instant credit within the network. This enables banks to participate in syndicated loans, while exchanges can implement off-exchange trading processes without moving funds outside their Taurus-PROTECT setup. Settlement speed is optimized across both fiat and blockchain rails using an advanced orchestration engine.

Compliance and regulatory checks are embedded into the platform. The Taurus-NETWORK supports automatic enforcement of the travel rule, proof-of-reserves and ownership verification, significantly reducing manual compliance workloads. The network also automates over 90% of typical operational burdens, such as identity management and address whitelisting, enabling instant transaction confirmation and cryptographic proof of identity.

Participants interact directly from their own Taurus-PROTECT custody instances, regardless of infrastructure.