Compass Mining unveils fourth Iowa bitcoin mining site, eyes full build-out in late 2025

Quick Take The company said that full operations should be ready by the end of the fourth quarter of the year.

It’s Company Mining’s fourth bitcoin mining site in Iowa.

Compass Mining it finished initial power arrangments for its fourth bitcoin mining site in Iowa.

