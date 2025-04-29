Compass Mining unveils fourth Iowa bitcoin mining site, eyes full build-out in late 2025
UPDATED: April 29, 2025, 9:01AM EDT
Quick Take
- The company said that full operations should be ready by the end of the fourth quarter of the year.
- It’s Company Mining’s fourth bitcoin mining site in Iowa.
Compass Mining it finished initial power arrangments for its fourth bitcoin mining site in Iowa.
