Vitalik Buterin- and StarkWare-backed Kakarot reveals alternative Ethereum ZK stack, targeting real-time STARK proofs on Layer 1 by end of 2025

Kakarot, a startup backed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and blockchain scalability company StarkWare, has completed a working implementation of the Ethereum Virtual Machine, ready to begin real-time proving of Ethereum Layer 1 blocks using a STARK proof system by the end of 2025.

"We've finished building a new way to prove Ethereum blocks — independent, zk-native and ready for real-time performance," Kakarot co-founder and CTO Clement Walter said. "Every 12 seconds, Ethereum produces a block. By the end of this year, we plan to publish a STARK proof within 8 seconds — faster than the chain itself. That's the kind of speed and resilience Ethereum needs."

Kakarot is a zkEVM (zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine) built in Cairo, StarkWare’s open-source ZK-native language for generating STARK proofs. It uses StarkWare's STARK-based prover infrastructure to create and submit cryptographic proofs to Ethereum Layer 1. Kakarot aims to make Ethereum smart contracts run more efficiently while proving that all transactions are valid.

Ethereum's 2028 roadmap relies on ZK proofs, and Kakarot claims to have built the "first credible alternative" for generating zero-knowledge proofs of Ethereum blocks compared to the dominant stack.

Most ZK-EVMs today rely on the same EVM implementation (rust-evm), the same instruction set (RISC-V), and the same prover (Plonky3), the team explained in a statement shared exclusively with The Block. Kakarot seeks to address this "strategic vulnerability" using Cairo to reduce reliance on a single system.

"Kakarot's contrarian stack — no Plonky3, no revm, no RISC-V — is a boon to ZK-EVM diversity and experimentation," Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake said. "Similar to Consensus Layer and Execution Layer client diversity, ZK-EVM diversity is a powerful technique to achieve snarkification robustness even if individual ZK-EVM implementations are assumed buggy."

"In the race for real-time ZK proving on Ethereum, Kakarot will blaze a trail to lead the pack because it has the superpower of a ZK-native language," StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli Ben-Sasson predicted. "The other exciting aspect here is the all-important client diversity that will land on Ethereum. Everyone talks about ZK readiness, but without client diversity, it’s a fragile promise. Kakarot delivers Ethereum's first alternative ZK stack — another path."

The RISC-V debate

Kakarot's announcement follows Vitalik Buterin's recent proposal to boost Ethereum's scalability by replacing the Ethereum Virtual Machine's (EVM) bytecode with the open-source RISC-V architecture. Buterin said the "radical" and "ambitious" idea could be the "only viable path" for significantly scaling Ethereum's execution layer and could slash onchain execution costs by as much as 100x in some cases. "Old-style EVM contracts will continue to work and will be fully two-way interoperable with new-style RISC-V contracts," Buterin noted.

In response, Walter said on Tuesday that while a ZK-friendly instruction set makes sense for the execution layer, there's no need to rush into adopting RISC-V. "Our announcement today demonstrates that we shouldn't limit ourselves to reusing existing stack and can build a high-performance system tailored to Ethereum performance needs."

Based in Paris with a team of 10, Kakarot is backed by $6 million in funding from crypto-natives, including Buterin and StarkWare, evolving from a community project writing Ethereum opcodes in Cairo into a next-generation blockchain infrastructure developer.

