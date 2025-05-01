Coinbase to suspend trading for MOVE by May 15

Coinbase will suspend the listing of the cryptocurrency Movement (MOVE) "on or around" 2 p.m. ET on May 15.
In the meantime, it appears Coinbase changed the MOVE order books to limit-only mode, the firm wrote Thursday on the social media platform X, adding that limit orders can be placed or canceled.
Coinbase did not publicly offer a clear reason as to why it suspended the token, but it did say that it "regularly monitor[s] the assets on our exchange to ensure they meet our listing standards" on X.
Following Coinbase's announcement, MOVE's token price fell around 20% from $0.25 to $0.20, according to The Block's MOVE price page.
In mid-April, the Move Network experienced controversy over "market maker abnormalities" and its co-founder taking a "leave of absence."
Movement Network launched mainnet beta and native token in December 2024.
This story is developing.
